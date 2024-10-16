DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The victim who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike in Davie that also left eight people injured was a 94-year-old woman, authorities said

The massive wreck happened Tuesday along the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Griffin Road.

Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved a passenger van and a semi-tractor trailer, adding the van crashed into the back of the trailer.

A 94-year-old woman who was riding in the van died, and eight other passengers were injured. The youngest victim is a 2-year-old boy.

The surviving victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Memorial Regional Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The nine people in the van were all from Louisiana.

The truck driver survived and did not suffer any reported injuries.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.