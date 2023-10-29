DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troopers in Davie made a PIT stop after chasing suspected car crooks along Interstate 595.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the agency received a “be on the lookout” from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a stolen Range Rover traveling east on Alligator Alley, Saturday afternoon.

Authorities determined the Range Rover was abandoned near Mile Marker 30 on I-75 in Broward County. They said the occupants hopped into a black Mercedes-Benz sedan and headed east.

A short time later, investigators said, troopers spotted the Mercedes traveling recklessly, at speeds of at least 140 miles per hour, on I-75, and a pursuit ensued.

Detectives said troopers terminated the pursuit by initiating a PIT maneuver near I-595, off the Flamingo Road exit, just before 2:50 p.m. The moment was captured by a trooper’s dash camera.

Troopers took the driver and two passengers into custody and placed them under arrest.

The three subjects face a list of felony charges, including reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, grand theft auto and possession of burglary tools.

Authorities believe the trio were involved in a string of robberies and vehicle thefts through southeast and southwest Florida.

