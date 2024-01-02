WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and Broward County Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to reports of a hit-and-run accident involving an FHP trooper vehicle.

The incident unfolded around 7 a.m. Tuesday, on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 approaching Indian Trace in Weston.

Live video footage from 7SkyForce revealed that a black car was involved in the crash as it was stopped on the left-most lane of the highway while authorities surrounded it.

According to 7News’ Steven J. Gray, after the black vehicle struck the FHP cruiser, the driver exited their car and fled on foot.

Law enforcement searched for the person who fled the scene with the help of police helicopters and K-9 units.

After a few hours, authorities were able to find the driver and take him into custody.

FHP officials have been contacted for more details.

