FHP trooper hospitalized after crash in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a Florida Highway Patrol trooper to the hospital after, authorities said, they were involved in a crash in Davie.

FHP, Davie Police and Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Griffin Road and University Drive, Saturday afternoon.

7News cameras captured an FHP cruiser and a white sports car with its wheels up against a median wall. Cameras also showed a black Honda sedan that appears to have collided with the white car.

Paramedics transported the trooper to Memorial Hospital Pembroke in unknown condition.

Officials have not specified whether or not the civilians in the other vehicles were injured.

Please be advised that the bridge at the 7600 Griffin Rd located between Orange and Griffin is currently closed due to an accident. Seek an alternate route. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) February 29, 2020

Police have shut down the bridge at 7600 Griffin Road while they investigate. They advise drivers to avoid the area.

