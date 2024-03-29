HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A pursuit involving the Florida Highway Patrol ended in a crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Hollywood. Northbound at Hollywood Boulevard.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon and has resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes on the busy highway.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where several FHP vehicles were seen blocking lanes.

A woman was also seen being detained by officers after she was checked out by paramedics.

One person was taken to the hospital. It is unclear what the person’s condition is.

7Skyforce shows heavy traffic in the area, as all northbound lanes remain closed at Hollywood Boulevard all the way to Ives Dairy. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

All southbound lanes remain open.

It remains unclear where the pursuit began and why, as authorities continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.