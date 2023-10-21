FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed after he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale while riding a motorcycle, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was traveling south, just south of Broward Boulevard, when he crashed into the rear of a Volkswagen Jetta and was ejected.

Investigators said the driver of a Honda Accord slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting the motorcycle, causing an Acura Integra to rear-end the Accord.

The impact caused the Accord to propel forward, striking the victim’s Ducati

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in the Fort Lauderdale area reopened after a deadly wreck shut them down.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2 a.m., leaving the lanes closed for most of Saturday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and pronounced the motorcyclist dead. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers temporarily shut down the southbound lanes of I-95 near Broward Boulevard and remained at the scene for hours while they investigated the scene.

Authorities have not identified the deceased victim but said he was a 27-year-old man from Miramar.

The southbound lanes of I-95 have since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.