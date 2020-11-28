FHP: Driver in custody after trying to flee crash on I-95 in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive along Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach led authorities to take a man into custody after allegedly fleeing the scene.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Chevy pickup truck and a small gold sedan collided on the northbound lanes, just south of Southwest 10th Street, Saturday morning.

Officials said one of the drivers attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended and taken away by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies near Fifth Terrace and 54th Street.

The car and truck sustained some damage as a result of the crash. They were later towed from the scene.

