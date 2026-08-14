FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dash camera video released by Florida Highway Patrol shows a dangerous pursuit that ended in a chain reaction crash in Fort Lauderdale.

According to FHP, troopers pursued the driver as he weaved recklessly through traffic on Interstate 95, reaching speeds up to 103 mph as he tried to flee during the July 10 pursuit.

Dashcam video shows one trooper heading east on I-595 after receiving reports of another trooper spotting a white Buick that was driving recklessly on I-95, just after 8 p.m. that day.

The trooper’s sirens were blaring as other drivers cleared a path.

Once on the same expressway, troopers tried catching up to the driver of the Buick, later identified as 35-year-old Marquel Montgomery, who was cutting in front of other drivers at high speeds, narrowly avoiding violent crashes.

According to the arrest report, Montgomery was “directly interfering with other traffic as it was cutting off other vehicles while attempting to maintain the high rate of speed.”

Even as a trooper tried to get Montgomery to stop, he “did not show any signs of reducing speed or attempting to pull over,” according to FHP.

Eventually, as he reached a congested section of the highway, with the glow of the lights from rescue vehicles at a separate incident, Montgomery slammed into a stopped car, causing a chain reaction collision that included another FHP cruiser responding to that other scene.

Montgomery bailed out of the Buick, taking off on foot from the scene.

Troopers quickly caught up with him, with FHP saying Montgomery “spontaneously stated, ‘I am on ecstasy. I need help please.'”

As he was taken into custody, Montgomery also reportedly told troopers repeatedly that he was sorry.

Despite expressing those regrets, Montgomery remains in the Broward County Jail facing a list of charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and resisting an officer.

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