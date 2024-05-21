OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol cruiser was involved in a crash at the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 31st Avenue.

Video footage shows FHP deputies blocking off the westbound lanes of Oakland Park Boulevard during their investigation. Reports indicate that a suspect vehicle may have slammed into the cruiser while authorities were following it.

About a mile away from the crash site, a white BMW was found crashed into a bus stop. Video footage from 7Skyforce showed a man in handcuffs being placed in the back of an FHP cruiser. It remains unclear how all of these incidents are connected, but authorities have been contacted for more information.

As a result, westbound traffic on Oakland Park Boulevard at 27th Avenue is being blocked off. The condition of those involved in the crash remains unknown.

