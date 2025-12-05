DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent crash along the Florida Turnpike in Davie left a man and a woman dead, sent a man to the hospital and led troopers to shut down three southbound lanes, authorities said, causing extensive traffic backups during rush hour.

Cameras captured a FedEx truck with significant damage to the cab, as well as a white Mercedes-Benz SUV with its rear completely destroyed, near Interstate 595, just after 7 a.m. on Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the wreck at around 3:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the Mercedes SUV was stopped in the center southbound lane when the 18-wheeler rear-ended it. The impact caused the SUV to crash into the concrete median wall.

Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced a woman who was inside the Mercedes and the driver of the tractor-trailer dead at the scene. They transported the driver of the Mercedes to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

Back on the Turnpike, troopers shut down all but one southbound lanes. Backed-up traffic extended all the way to Sunrise Boulevard as of 8 a.m.

Officials advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, as the investigation continues.

