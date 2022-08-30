NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A man died nearly a month after being the victim of a hit-and-run and now police are searching for the driver responsible.

Surveillance video from the June 30 incident, at Northwest 25th Avenue in Franklin Park Drive, showed the hit-and-run driver in what is believed to be a Chevy Malibu.

The driver ended up turning at an intersection and crashed into the victim’s car.

The victim is then seen getting out of his car to try and talk to the driver, but the driver took off and ran over the victim.

Initially, the victim suffered injuries but was able to walk away from the crash. However, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, the victim succumbed to his injuries on July 21.

“Fortunately, the victim was able to get back into his vehicle, was able to drive away,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd. “The victim did make a delayed report of the hit-and-run a short, later to BSO. The victim eventually went to an area hospital to be treated for injuries, but sometime in July, that victim did die from his injuries.”

Deputies are hoping the surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

“Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed this crash or who knows the driver or who knows where this vehicle is, to please contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office or Broward Crime Stoppers,” said Codd.

The Chevy Malibu, possibly tan or beige in color, had driver front-end damage.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

