Female passenger steals gold chain from man outside Pembroke Pines grocery store

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help identifying a woman who was riding as a passenger in van and snatched a gold chain from a man outside a grocery store.

The sneaky theft occurred in the parking lot of Pines Grocery & Deli, located at 9843 Pines Blvd., at around 1:34 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29.

According to police, the victim was standing outside the grocery store when a Chrysler Pacifica minivan pulled up in the parking lot and the female subject waved him over, asking him for directions to a nearby hospital.

As the victim pointed her in the direction she wanted to go, the subject proceeded to provide him a gift, stating that it was “tradition” to do so.

Surveillance footage showed the passenger placing a yellow chain around the victim’s neck and removing his gold chain, which police estimated to be worth $1,000, as she hugged him.

The Chrysler fled the area.

This unknown suspect asked the victim for directions, then proceeded to steal a gold chain from around his neck. Can you identify this white Indian female, 50-60 years old, last seen in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan? Please contact PPPD at 954-431-2200 with any information. pic.twitter.com/6DcRooIMIe — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 22, 2020

Police describe the subject as a white Indian woman between 50 and 60 years old. Two heavy set males with dark beards, also Indian, were also in the car at the time of the theft.

The Chrysler Pacifica is described as possibly a 2017 model and bears the Florida tag number LCLG92.

If you have any information regarding this theft, call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

