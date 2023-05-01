FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after President Joe Biden signed the Florida Disaster Declaration, flood victims in Broward County are now getting the help they need from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Two disaster recovery teams from the federal agency were on the ground on Monday as they canvassed neighborhoods in Edgewood and Melrose Park.

Crews brought crucial information to residents on how to apply for assistance. Some even walked people through the process.

Dane Tullock, whose house was flooded due to the torrential rains, said

“It’s hard to believe it’s been three weeks,” he said. “It’s been an interesting ride between the challenges with the city and FEMA finally being called up. It’s frustrating but the neighborhood is starting to look it little bit like normal. There’s no trash or water in the streets.”

Broward Mayor Lamar Fisher was also there in observance of the agency’s crews.

Anyone who would like to apply for FEMA assistance, click here.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday in a press release that he would be awarding $1.5 million to accelerate the flood recovery efforts of non-profit and faith-based organizations. These grant awards are an addition to the approval of the disaster declaration made by President Biden.

Award recipients include Team Rubicon, The Salvation Army, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, Feeding South Florida and The Broward Long Term Recovery Group.

“My administration is committed to providing every available resource to expedite Southeast Florida’s recovery from the extensive flooding it experienced,” said DeSantis in Monday’s press release.

DeSantis also activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program for local businesses and sole proprietors in the county. To submit an application for the loan, click here.

