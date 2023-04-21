FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In the aftermath of the devastating storms that hit Fort Lauderdale, officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are continuing their damage assessments in the hard-hit Melrose Park neighborhood. The neighborhood suffered significant damage, leaving many residents without homes, power, or other essential services.

City inspectors have also been on disaster duty, assessing the damage caused by the storms. The number of damaged homes will factor into FEMA’s determination of whether homeowners qualify for federal assistance.

The federal agency’s assessment is crucial for homeowners who have been left reeling from the impact of the storms. Many have lost everything and are struggling to rebuild their lives.

FEMA’s assistance can make a significant difference, providing much-needed financial support and resources to help residents get back on their feet.

As the recovery effort continues, city officials and residents are grateful for the support they have received from FEMA and other organizations. They are working together to rebuild their community and ensure that everyone impacted by the storms gets the help they need to recover and rebuild.

