(WSVN) - Residents in Broward County still have time to apply for federal assistance after experiencing damage or loss from the historic flooding back in April.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is looking to help with rental assistance or other disaster-related expenses that may not be covered by your insurance.

The application deadline is June 26.

You can find it online through the small business administration website.

