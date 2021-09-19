(WSVN) - Saturday was a night to remember for hundreds who gathered to honor a South Florida auto magnate who left a lasting legacy.

His name was familiar with so many across our area and beyond. Many attended the celebration of the life of Rick Case, who passed away one year ago this weekend.

Hundreds gathered at The Boca Raton resort to celebrate the life and career of auto magnate Rick Case, whose career began in his home state of Ohio.

“He sold Christmas cards and potholders made by his mother. And for those too impatient to endure the process of collecting stamps to fill their books, Rick obliged by marketing a ready-filled stamp collection,” said a speaker.

Soon, he found his future in a different sort of sales.

“The 1955 Thunderbird. It needed some work, so he fixed it up and profited $400 from the sale. He knew at that time, he had found his calling,” the speaker said.

The story of his life and career was told by those who knew and loved him.

“Larger than life. As a young boy, that’s how I remember my father — not only in physical stature but in everything he did,” said son Rick. “He was always trying to go bigger, go faster.”

Wife Rita carries on her husband’s work with organizations like the American Heart Association, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County, and Habitat For Humanity.

“After 43 years of being married I have so many memories of Rick, but the one that I live with every day is his contagious enthusiasm and his drive to be the best,” Rita said.

Guests from Case’s childhood to automotive industry heavyweights to Jay Leno shared their experiences with the late philanthropist and business owner.

“We have people speaking throughout his whole career. He chose each speaker himself. He actually designed this event and told me exactly who he wanted me to call, what he wanted them to say and even in the order in which he wanted to have the program, including making sure we had a few laughs from Jay Leno.”

Channel 7 has been along for part of the Rick Case story in South Florida.

Case’s life ended Sept. 21, 2020, due to cancer, but his favorite causes continue with the support of the Rick and Rita Case Foundation, embodied in the young lives touched by the causes that meant so much to him.

“He inspired others to be better, including myself. His goals were always so big and always had such an adventure. He lived life to the fullest,” Rita said.

One of Rick Case’s favorite organizations was the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County. His family encourages anyone interested in helping young people get career skills training to make a donation.

To donate to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County in Rick Case’s memory, click here.

