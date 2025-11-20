POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Feeding South Florida and Winn-Dixie worked together to provide Pompano Beach residents with assistance, giving away over 500 free turkeys to individuals in need.

The event, a walk-up and drive through mobile food pantry at Blessings Soup Kitchen on Wednesday, helped people who are struggling financially, especially after the recent government shutdown which ended last week.

Volunteers loaded bags with top Thanksgiving items onto residents’ trunks.

“Hunger is something that people deal with year-round, but especially during the holidays. We want to make sure that everyone has a warm meal to come home to, especially everything that’s going on in the climate,” said Krista Toussant, the Director of Community Partnerships at Feeding South Florida.

Toussant added the organization continue helping people even after the government re-opened.

“We’re still in recovery mode with a lot of these people not being able to get back on their feet for another couple of months after a lot of the government shutdown and funding that’s been going around right now. So, it’s just amazing to be able to give a warm meal to the holidays to people in need,” she said.

Each free bag that was handed out contained a turkey, stuffing, and vegetables.

