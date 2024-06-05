(WSVN) - Feeding South Florida, a South Florida hunger-relief organization, unveiled new artwork on one of their trucks that was created by a local Broward student.

Tiffany Castro, an 11th grader at Coral Springs Charter School, was named the winner of the annual art competition last month.

Her artwork is featured on the semi-trailer truck wrap that travels across South Florida on a mission to end hunger.

The art competition gathered students from all grade levels across South Florida to submit artwork for the Fifth Annual “Feed Your Creativity.”

According to the company, the competition is “designed to raise the awareness and funds necessary to address summer hunger for kids in South Florida.”

