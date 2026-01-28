PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Feeding South Florida unveiled its new mobile kitchen, which will deliver meals more efficiently than ever.

The new vehicle was revealed after a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Pembroke Park on Wednesday morning.

The mobile kitchen is equipped to deliver fresh, nutritious meals directly to underserved communities.

It can be deployed to the most affected areas following natural disasters, providing thousands of people with food daily.

“This is wonderful to bring out to the community because we have a lot of senior citizens and people that are on fixed income that can’t make a trip out here, so this is a wonderful resource for them to be able to bring it to them,” said Cari Barter, a Feeding South Florida recipient.

The kitchen contains fresh foods such as vegetables, fruit, meat, and other fixings to make a complete meal.

