PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - People’s wallets have taken a hit due to inflation. And even those whose job is to help when times are tough are also in a bind.

One South Florida organization that is dedicated to feeding a need is now struggling to keep up.

The staff at Feeding South Florida are hard at work as they try to help others keep food on the table. The organization feeds countless families every month.

Now, more than ever, they are assisting families since inflation is impacting everyone.

The organization is seeing their highest need since the pandemic.

“We are seeing people come here for the first time, especially since their dollar aren’t stretching as far as they used to,” said Paco Valez with Feeding South Florida.

The inflation is noticeable, caused by supply chain issues, fuel and transport costs.

According to The Farm Workers Association of Florida, the state’s new immigration bill is also impacting food prices.

“Before this bill even got signed into law, they were complaining about not having enough workers to do the work,” said Nezahualcoyotl Xiuhtecutl with The Farm Workers Association of Florida. “With this climate of fear and persecution, and workers feeling they are not welcome, some are leaving. The result is going to be there isn’t going to be enough food in our grocery stores or local markets, and of course, that scarcity is going to create higher demand and going to create an uptick in food prices.”

As much as that is impacting the average family, what people don’t see are organizations like Feeding South Florida that are also feeling that impact.

“We’re going through the same struggles as everybody else,” Velez said. “Our rent just went up 42% here in this facility, our fuel prices continue to increase but so does our insurance and our trucks.”

With $1, Feeding South Florida used to be able to provide nine meals. Currently, with the same amount, it can only provide four.

“With scarcity of food and people not being able to donate as much as they used to because of inflation, we’re having to go out there and purchase a little bit more,” Velez said. “As I mentioned, $3 million over the last four months.”

They’ve been trying to expand corporate sponsors, but they also hope the community will help, either with donations and volunteering.

“The other way is to come out and volunteer,” Velez said. “We have shifts Tuesday through Saturday, 10 shifts a week, and we encourage folks to come out, get involved.”

If you’d like to donate or volunteer at Feeding South Florida, click here.

