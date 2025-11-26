PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Feeding South Florida is asking for the public’s help as they continue providing holiday meals for families in need in Pembroke Park.

Families showed up to pick up Thanksgiving staples, like turkey and sweet potatoes, along with other items, to have a warm meal with their loved ones.

Rolando, who was picking up food, said in Spanish that he was very thankful.

“I feel very happy,” said Rolando in Spanish.

However, he also said that this year he’s felt the weight of rising costs.

“It has been very difficult,” he said.

For one father picking up food, the struggle goes much deeper.

Ulises, a father who lost his son to cancer two months ago, said that at times he didn’t eat to make sure he could afford his son’s treatments.

“After he died, I felt very sad,” said Ulises in Spanish.

Now, he’s trying to rebuild his life after his son’s passing. He said that having food brings him relief.

“It helps me very much,” said Ulises.

Paco Vélez, the CEO of Feeding South Florida, said that since the government shutdown and subsequent layoffs, the number of families coming to his organization’s food pantry has tripled.

“There was a time there where they had to go into debt, whether it was credit card debt or pay loan debt, or payday loan debt. In order to make ends meet, so we’re helping them recover through that timeframe,” said Vélez.

This year, charities have seen an increased demand, while donations have decreased.

“The government cuts were huge. Feeding South Florida lost about $17 million in federal cuts. With that, our need goes up,” said Vélez. “If it wasn’t for folks like you guys, WSVN, coming out here and doing these stories and our corporate partners, our foundation partners, a lot of individuals and folks that wanna help their neighbors, we wouldn’t be able to help our families in need.”

Vélez said that despite these challenges, ensuring that families have food for the holidays will always be the goal of his organization.

“Because there are so many families that are struggling to make ends meet,” said Vélez.

If you would like to make a donation to Feeding South Florida, click here.

