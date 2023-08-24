PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - In an attempt to alleviate food insecurity, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz presented a significant financial boost to a local non-profit organization.

Feeding South Florida is dedicated to addressing hunger-related issues in the area and received a $2 million grant aimed at strengthening its efforts in providing food to those in need.

The generous funding, made possible through a congressional grant program, holds the potential to create a transformative impact, enabling Feeding South Florida to extend its reach and enhance its initiatives aimed at battling hunger.

At the heart of the grant lies the endeavor to establish a mobile market and kitchen, a crucial step toward addressing the dietary needs of low-income families. The funds will facilitate the setup of this innovative mobile unit, named “Big Mamma Jamma,” designed to bring free and low-cost, wholesome meals directly to those who require it most.

“This is also going to double as an emergency unit for disasters — hopefully we don’t have any,” said CEO of Feeding South Florida Paco Velez. “It will be deployed locally and across the state if necessary.”

This approach is intended to bridge the gap by providing accessibility to nutritious food options for those who often face limited resources.

The mobile market and kitchen are expected to be in operation by the end of the year.

