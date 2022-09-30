PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews at non-profit organization Feeding South Florida have been working at their facility since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida in order to get supplies together and send them to the areas that were affected the hardest.

Two truckloads full of supplies headed to Southwest Florida, Friday morning.

Food and water is on the way, as Feeding South Florida is en route to Naples and Fort Myers. They are also bringing with them a huge generator for their sister food bank over there.

“We’re providing as much food, as much water, as many snacks, anything that folks don’t have to cook to make sure they have at least something in their bellies,” Paco Velez, Feeding South Florida CEO, said.

Florida representative Daniel Perez joined the non-profit on their way to Naples.

“We’re also bringing some chicken and meat for those that can use it. I actually have a grill in the back of my personal truck that they hopefully can use with some charcoal,” Perez said.

Other organizations like the Global Empowerment Mission have sent more food and toiletries.

It is a massive effort to hopefully provide some relief to Southwest Florida.

Homestead Police were also on their way to Southwest Florida with supplies and hope.

“We are taking one of our command posts, we’re taking several different vehicles, we’re self-contained,” said Homestead Police Detective Eric Rodriguez.

Their disaster response team left at around 5 a.m. to Punta Gorda with generators, a command center and other equipment.

“Extreme damage in this area, so we’re pretty much geared, and we know what to expect,” Rodriguez said.

“All I can think off is the families, and what they’re going through right now, so whatever little aid we can render them, we got to do it,” said Homestead Police Sgt. Luis Devarona.

Homestead is the latest South Florida agency that is answering the call for help.

Some are already on the ground, which includes Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the Florida National Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commision and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Much-needed aid is heading to Southwest Florida provided by police agencies to organizations like Feeding South Florida that are taking food to the people that need it.

The United Way of Miami is also collecting donations to send over to Southwest Florida.

For a full list places where you can donate, click here.

