PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews with the nonprofit organization Feeding South Florida have been working at their facility since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida in order to get supplies together and send them to the areas that were affected the hardest.

Two truckloads full of supplies headed to Southwest Florida, Friday morning.

“We’re trying to put as much as we can in one truck, head over there, and if we have to do more than one trip, we will do so,” said Florida State Rep. Daniel Perez.

Food and water are on the way, from Feeding South Florida’s warehouse in Pembroke Park to Ian-ravaged Naples and Fort Myers. Volunteers are also bringing with them a huge generator for their sister food bank over there.

“We’re providing as much food, as much water, as many snacks, anything that folks don’t have to cook to make sure they have at least something in their bellies,” Feeding South Florida CEO Paco Velez said.

Perez joined Feeding South Florida crews on their way to Naples.

“The destruction is very real. There are families that are hurting, so we’re going to try to do our part on behalf of South Florida, on behalf of Miami, to try and help out our neighbors,” he said.

“We’re also bringing some chicken and meat for those that can use it. I actually have a grill in the back of my personal truck that they hopefully can use with some charcoal,” Perez said.

Other organizations like the Global Empowerment Mission have sent more food and toiletries from their Doral warehouse.

The city of Doral has partnered with GEM, and they have out donation bins at Legacy, Glades and Morgan Levy parks to send to people in need.

“We ask that the community come out and give anything they can give. It really helps,” said Doral spokesperson Maggie Santors.

It is part of a massive effort to hopefully provide some relief to Southwest Florida.

Homestead Police were also on their way to Southwest Florida with supplies and hope.

“We are taking one of our command posts, we’re taking several different vehicles, we’re self-contained,” Homestead Police detective Eric Rodriguez said.

Their disaster response team left at around 5 a.m. to Punta Gorda with generators, a command center and other equipment.

“Extreme damage in this area, so we’re pretty much geared, and we know what to expect,” Rodriguez said.

“All I can think of is the families, and what they’re going through right now, so whatever little aid we can render them, we got to do it,” Homestead Police Sgt. Luis Devarona said.

Homestead is the latest South Florida agency that is answering the call for help.

Some agencies are already on the ground, including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the Florida National Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commision and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Much-needed aid is heading to Southwest Florida provided by police agencies to organizations like Feeding South Florida that are taking food to the people who need it.

The United Way of Miami is also collecting donations to send over to Southwest Florida.

For a full list places where you can donate, click here.

