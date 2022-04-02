HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s hunger relief organization, Feeding South Florida, hosted its 11th Annual Outrun Hunger 5K in Hollywood Beach.

Presented by JM Family Enterprises, the in-person event returned at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Saturday. About 500 runners, families and community leaders of all ages came together to raise funds and awareness in an effort to end hunger in South Florida.

There are currently over 700,000 food insecure individuals in South Florida, and one in nine individuals remain uncertain about where they will get their next meal.

The race started around 7:30 a.m., and attendees participated in the event as individual runners or in teams.

An award ceremony and a raffle took place after the race.

To learn more about the organization or to make a donation, click here.

