PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida food bank is asking for the public’s help after thieves stole thousands worth of their equipment.

Feeding South Florida, known for helping millions who are food insecure, is now pleading with the community to find those involved.

“Our focus has been really to try to retrieve these items back. We have been working with Pembroke Park Police Department,” said Paco Velez, the organization’s president and CEO.

Organization officials said two men took the mobile kitchens from their Pembroke Park headquarters on Sunday.

Surveillance video captured the two men opening the trailer and removing the equipment as if they were workers. They load the items onto their trucks and drive away.

“Our initial response is obviously anger and frustration that we don’t have the equipment to do our jobs,” said Velez. “(They) pulled everything out of here.”

The kitchen sets cost $15,000 each and are used at senior care homes and other events.

The organization is known for helping others in times of need. They brought food and generators to Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and provided much needed food during the pandemic.

Velez said the burglary is a blow to an organization that has already seen a nearly $1 million grant frozen and another government program they use to provide fresh produce paused.

“We really need that equipment back so we can continue to serve our senior community.”

Now, they are hoping the public can help find the thieves behind the steal.

“Feeding South Florida has always been supportive of our mission through volunteerism and fundraising. In this situation, we also hope the community uses their eyes as well and be able to look out for that white truck that they have seen on your news cast,” said Velez.

If you would like to donate to the organization, click here.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.