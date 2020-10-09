FedEx truck catches fire outside Lauderhill apartments

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after a FedEx truck caught fire outside of an apartment building in Lauderhill.

Pictures tweeted out by the Lauderhill Fire Department captured the vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot of the building located along Northwest 56th Street and 29th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Earlier this afternoon #Lauderhill units on scene of a #Fedex truck on fire. No injuries reported. Great job by all on scene. Many packages were saved! pic.twitter.com/bHoM7kbwf9 — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) October 9, 2020

7Skyforce hovered above the truck after crews put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the truck was destroyed, but many packages were saved.

