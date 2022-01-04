NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A careless package delivery led to heartbreak for a South Florida family after, a homeowner said, a FedEx driver tossed a box containing fragile family heirlooms.

Robert Rosenthal on Tuesday talked about the broken items that ended up on his doorstep along Southwest 50th Avenue in the Broadview Park area near Fort Lauderdale.

“I remember this stuff being in my grandmother’s china cabinet when I was a little kid,” he said. “This stuff is pretty old.”

But somewhere between shipping and delivery of the package, his grandmother’s china was shattered into pieces.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment when the FedEx driver pulled up to the residence on Monday.

The driver is seen tossing the package once in the truck and again on Rosenthal’s porch.

“I came out with a soda to hand the driver and watched him, from the back of the truck, throw the box to the front of the truck,” said Rosenthal.

The homeowner said he watched the surveillance video on his flat-screen.

“I turned on my cameras on my TV and watched him walk up on the step and throw the box down on the step also, which smashed about 50% of the stuff in the box,” he said.

When he looked inside the package, the contents were all in pieces.

Rosenthal showed the broken china to a 7News crew.

“A lot of gold leaf stuff that I remember being on my grandmother’s shelves,” he said.

Rosenthal concedes that he is not sure where the items may have shattered while in transit, but he said the package sent from his sister had been bubble-wrapped.

“It’s heartbreaking,” he said.

A FedEx spokesperson issued a statement Tuesday afternoon. It reads:

“The behavior depicted in the video is contrary to the package care FedEx Ground service providers are expected to demonstrate every day in safely and securely delivering millions of packages to our customers.”

“We are committed to treating our customers’ shipments with the utmost care and will take the appropriate steps to investigate and address this matter. Customers are encouraged to visit fedex.com for information on the claims process and for helpful instruction on how to most effectively package items to minimize the risk of damage during transit.”

Rosenthal said he doesn’t intend to file a damage claim with FedEx.

