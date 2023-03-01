FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of Hollywood and three of its police officers are facing a federal lawsuit after, a man said, a tough takedown in 2021 left him paralyzed.

According to the attorneys representing Michael Ortiz, Hollywood and at least three of its police officers need to be held accountable for what happened to their client.

Back in July 2021, Ortiz said, he was in the middle of a mental health crisis, and he called 911 for help.

Responding Hollywood Police officers deployed Tasers on Ortiz, who was naked at the time.

After officers handcuffed Ortiz, Hollywood Police said, Officer Andrews Henry Andrews thought he was reaching for his Taser, but he took out his gun and fired a shot that struck Ortiz in the back, which left him paralyzed.

Speaking at a news conference held Wednesday, attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing Ortiz, said accountability and justice need to happen.

Attorneys said they want all existing surveillance video of the incident released so the public can see exactly what happened. They are also seeking millions of dollars to cover Ortiz’s medical bills.

“We would demand that the video is released. We thing it’s important that everybody in Hollywood and South Florida and America sees what the officer did to cause Michael Ortiz to be paralyzed,” said Crump.

At one point Ortiz addressed reporters about his daily struggles.

“I’m destroyed, still destroyed. I’m 43, changing diapers right now,” he said.

Andrews was charged with culpable negligence inflicting actual personal injury, a misdemeanor. Ortiz’s lawyers said thy need to see the officer face more serious charges over his actions.

