FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The extent of the damage caused by a trespasser in a federal courthouse on Labor Day has now been revealed.

Federal agents released images Thursday of the aftermath caused by a man who vandalized the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, earlier that week.

According to the affidavit, 43-year-old Matthew Leon Chilcutt smashed windows, broke doors and caused water damage.

Officers locked down the courthouse on Monday to search for the man, who was found and taken into custody.

Chilcutt was arrested and charged with destruction of federal property.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Friday. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

