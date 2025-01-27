MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. federal authorities have begun immigration raids targeting undocumented immigrants in South Florida. Those arrested were wanted for serious crimes, federal agents say.

According to recent social media post, authorities have arrested people from Jamaica, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic.

Authorities said charges against them include possession of oxycodone, display of a firearm during a felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and driving while under the influence.

In addition to the arrest announced on social media, the agency also posted the following statement:

“For the record, targeted enforcement operations are planned arrests of known criminal aliens who threaten national security or public safety.” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

On Monday, people lined up outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar, where many of those who were arrested were taken in for processing.

The arrests have been carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement(ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations, with some assistance from the Miami-Dade Sherriff’s Office.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.