FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Transportation painted over rainbow crosswalks in Delray Beach and Key West early Tuesday, escalating a growing conflict over the state’s order to remove Pride-themed street markings.

In Delray Beach, FDOT officials acted before dawn to erase the city’s Pride Intersection, less than 12 hours after issuing an order directing the city to remove the crosswalk, city officials said.

City leaders said the move denied them the opportunity to review the directive and respond as an elected government body.

“FDOT disregarded the City’s good-faith efforts to follow established procedures,” city officials said in a statement. “While FDOT’s action cannot be undone, Delray Beach remains steadfast in its commitment to unity, respect, and the fundamental human rights that belong to every member of our community.”

The controversy has drawn attention across Florida after similar removals, including the rainbow crosswalk outside the Pulse nightclub memorial in Orlando, which honors the 49 people killed in the 2016 massacre at the LGBTQ-friendly nightclub.

There’s a progress pride flag painted on the street near Sebastian Street and A1A that some worry may be next.

“It’s about the first amendment, it’s about freedom of speech, and of course it’s about equality,” said a woman protesting.

Among the four markings in Fort Lauderdale that FDOT says needs to be removed, only the one on Sebastian Street is LGBTQ related.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has defended the removals, saying cities must comply with state law and insisting the directive will be enforced across the state.

As of Tuesday, the Fort Lauderdale Beach crosswalk and the Miami Beach Ocean Drive crosswalk have not been painted over.

