WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Health officials have reported two additional cases of measles in Broward County, as Florida goes against recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention for unvaccinated students..

The uptick, confirmed this weekend by the Florida Department of Health, brings the current total to eight.

The youngest patient is 4 years old or younger, and the oldest is between 10 and 14, officials said.

The latest update comes on the heels of six of those cases confirmed at Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston, where 200 children were kept out of school last week.

“We’re doing everything possible here in the school, with cleaning and changing air filters,” said Broward County Public School Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata. “We’re keeping parents informed as much as possible.”

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said, “When measles is detected in a school, it is normally recommended that individuals without history of prior infection or vaccination stay home for up to 21 days. This is the period of time that the virus can be transmitted.”

And, despite detailing how easily measles spread, Ladapo said, “DOH is deferring to parents or guardians to make decisions about school attendance.”

Health officials say people who have been vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella are 98% protected.

Health experts explain that transmission can happen about four days before a rash appears and four days after.

“The hallmark of measles is the rash, though, and that occurs a few days later. The rash is red, dotted rash that starts on the face, around the hairline, behind the ears, and then spreads to the trunk and then to the extremities,” said Dr. Ron Ford, chief medical officer at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. “That’s one of the unique features of the measles rash, is where it starts and the way it spreads.”

Cases aren’t just popping up in South Florida. CDC officials said there are at least 20 measles cases in 11 other states.

