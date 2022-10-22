FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Health Department has issued a mosquito-borne illness alert in Broward County after they confirmed two cases of dengue fever.

Health officials confirmed the cases in a statement issued Friday afternoon.

Dengue fever is a virus that is spread when a person is bitten by an Aedes mosquito, which also spread the chikungunya and Zika viruses.

Common symptoms include headache, eye pain and muscle or joint pain.

Mosquitoes breed in moist environments, so officials recommend people drain any standing water around their home.

