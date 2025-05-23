FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A confirmed case of measles has been detected in South Florida.

A child in Broward County contracted the virus last month, officials with the Florida Department of Health said Friday.

The agency said the child was infected abroad.

It is the second confirmed case after a student at Palmetto Senior High School was diagnosed with measles in March.

Over 1,000 cases have been confirmed in the United States so far this year.

