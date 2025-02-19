HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement are urging the public’s help in finding a missing teen from Hallandale Beach.

Jaylise Santana was last seen on Tuesday in the 900 block of Southwest Eighth Street.

Investigators said she is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, skirt or pants and crocs or sneakers.

She may be wearing a black hoodie and a gold chain necklace that says “Jaylise” and she has a scar on her right knee.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Hallandale Beach Police Department at 954-457-1400 or 911.

