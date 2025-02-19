HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement are urging the public’s help in finding a missing teen from Hallandale Beach.

Jaylise Santana was last seen on Tuesday in the 900 block of Southwest Eighth Street.

Investigators said she is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, skirt or pants and crocs or sneakers.

She may be wearing a black hoodie and a gold chain necklace that says “Jaylise” and she has a scar on her right knee.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Hallandale Beach Police Department at 954-457-1400 or 911.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox