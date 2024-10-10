HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police-involved shooting in Hollywood after an officer got into a scuffle with a subject following several de-escalation attempts.

Hollywood Police arrived at the 6600 block of Eaton Street after receiving reports of a disturbance between neighbors shortly before 10 a.m., Thursday.

As the officer tried to diffuse the situation between the residents, things escalated and he got into a scuffle with one of the neighbors.

During the encounter, Hollywood Police said, the officer was forced to fire his weapon, but it’s unclear how many shots were fired.

The officer involved was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His exact condition is unknown.

“This morning the Hollywood Police received a call around 9:30 a.m., this morning regarding a neighbor dispute at the intersection of North 66th Avenue and Eaton Street. Upon arrival, a Hollywood officer met with a caller,” said a Hollywood Police PIO. “Shortly after, there was a physical altercation with the suspect and the uniformed police officer. At which time the officer discharged their firearm. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over this investigation, the use of force investigation. The officer did sustain injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

Hollywood Police have yet to confirm if the subject was struck.

7News cameras captured a man sitting in the back of a police car while he was being questioned by authorities.

It’s unknown if any arrest have been made.

FDLE has taken over the investigation per protocol for officer-involved shootings.

7News have reached out to FDLE or more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

