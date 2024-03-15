DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer-involved shooting that took place in a Davie neighborhood is currently under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

The incident, which occurred just after midnight Friday, at the 14500 block of Southwest 24th Street, has led to a thorough investigation to uncover what happened.

Initial reports confirmed that officers from the Davie Police Department were at the scene for reasons yet to be disclosed. No Davie Police officers were injured in this incident.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was shot during the incident and was transported to a local area hospital. The condition of the suspect remains unknown.

The FDLE was taken the on the investigation as they work with Davie Police to gather evidence regarding this incident.

