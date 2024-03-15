DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer-involved shooting in a Davie neighborhood that left a man dead is currently under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The incident, which occurred just after midnight Friday, at the 14500 block of Southwest 24th Street, has led to a thorough investigation to uncover what happened.

7Skyforce hovered above the alleged crime scene where there was blood on the floor of what appeared to be the front porch of a house in the area. Video footage of the scene also captured investigators focused on a black Ford Fusion in the driveway of the home.

Neighbors said they’ve never seen the car before and heard gunshots ringing out.

“My daughter heard them saying, ‘Don’t move, don’t move,’ and right behind that, that’s when we heard the gunshot shooting,” said a woman, “But my son said he heard one gunshot, then a constant shooting after that; that was it. My daughter screams, dropped to the floor because her bedroom was in front with her baby, and she just said, ‘Mama, hit the floor, hit the floor,’ because I was like, ‘Is that gunshots ringing that I’m hearing?’ I couldn’t believe it.”

Initial reports confirmed that Davie Police officers responded to a medical call for a resident.

Police said responding officers were confronted by a man, at which time shots were fired, and the man was struck.

No officers were injured in this incident.

“Stuff happens all over the place. They take care of what they have to take care of and see what’s going on,” said a neighbor. “It’s a very quiet neighborhood, it’s a great neighborhood — families and everything, kids. Never had a problem like this. It’s normally very quiet. This is all new to us.”

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken on the investigation, as they work with Davie Police to gather evidence regarding this incident.

Authorities said the three police officers who were involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

Police have not disclosed the deceased man’s identity pending next-of-kin notification.

