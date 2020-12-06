FDLE: AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl kidnapped from Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-year-old girl who, they said, was kidnapped from a Wilton Manors home.

According to Wilton Manors Police, Stella Victoria Turley was last seen with her mother, Christine Julie Ammon, who showed up at a residence in the 2300 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, between 2 and 2:30 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators have determined that Ammon does not have legal custody of the child, and they both left the residence on foot to an unknown location.

Turley is described as standing 2 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 36 pounds and having brown hair with a red “strawberry type” birthmark on the left temple area of her face.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue dress with thin white and red stripes.

Ammon has blonde shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing dark-colored leggings and a floral print shirt.

If you have any information regarding Turley and Ammon’s whereabouts, call the Wilton Manors Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

