FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 5-year-old boy who was missing from Fort Lauderdale has been found safe, authorities said.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement activated the search on Friday after Cameron Dixon was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Northeast 11th Avenue.

Cameron stands 3 feet, 9 inches tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He had been last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

Officials said the boy may have been in the company of Leon Dixon.

The Missing Child Alert was later cancelled.

