FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Cameron Dixon who is missing from Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement activated the search on Friday after Cameron was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Northeast 11th Avenue.

Cameron was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts. He has black hair and brown eyes and stands at three feet and nine inches.

Officials said Cameron may be in the company of Leon Dixon.

They may be travelling in a 2019, gray Chevrolet Cruze, with Florida tag number AJ51GI.

Officials said the vehicle may have a large dent on the rear passenger door.

If seen, officials advise against approaching them and urge people to contact law enforcement immediately.

