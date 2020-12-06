FDLE: 2-year-old girl kidnapped from Wilton Manors home found safe

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has cancelled an AMBER Alert for a 2-year-old girl who has been found safe, hours after, they said, she was taken by her mother from a home in Wilton Manors.

According to Wilton Manors Police, Stella Victoria Turley was located along the 1000 block of Northeast 17th Way in Fort Lauderdale, at around 1:40 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the toddler was with her mother, Christine Julie Ammon.

Police said Ammon showed up between 2 and 2:30 a.m. at a residence along the 2300 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue. Mother and child left the home on foot.

Investigators determined that Ammon does not have legal custody of the child.

The Florida Amber Alert for 2-year-old Stella Turley out of Wilton Manors has been resolved. The child is safe. Thank you for sharing! — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 6, 2020

Just before 3 p.m. FDLE confirmed the child had been located and has been reunited with her father.

Ammon is facing several charges, including child neglect and interference with custody.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fort Lauderdale Police assisted in the search for Turley.

