HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Hallandale Beach.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Friday afternoon had issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Destinee Gawlik.

The teen had been last seen along the 700 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue.

Gawlik stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She had been last seen wearing a dark colored sweater and dark colored jeans.

Late Saturday morning, FDLE officials confirmed Gawlik is safe.

