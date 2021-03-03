FBI uses dogs to provide care, comfort to victims of tragic events

(WSVN) - A dog’s love comes in a playful, sweet, often photogenic package.

And often, it’s that love that can smooth the sharp edges of the worst trauma.

Wally and his brother Giovanni are part of the FBI’s rapid response team, working with victims of crime, calm and quiet, trained to be comforting.

They’re part of a program that the bureau began five years ago.

“These guys know 90 commands, they are trained in 90 commands. In some cases, judges have them in their courtroom,” said Dr. Staci Beers of the FBI Office of Victim Assistance.

During the memorial services for two fallen FBI agents last month, Wally, who is based in Washington D.C., was a quiet presence, available for a pat on the head during a family’s worst time.

“There’s sacredness around the interaction. They’re just kind of there, and it kind of organically happens,” Beers said.

Like the time Wally met a victim so traumatized he was not speaking, not reacting.

“I had been walking by and this person was just standing and fell to the floor and started crying in Wally’s coat, and I was not prepared for that, and so, I just literally sat on the floor with this person in silence. There was nothing I could say, nothing I could do but be present with that person in their time of trauma, and the person looked up at me and said, ‘Thank you so much,’” Beers said. “To see it is just magical.”

But like pretty much all dogs, Wally is also a big goof.

Just a kindly face and bundle of golden fur to absorb shock and pain, relieving a human of some of that burden.

