FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is looking for information on a bank robber who targeted a Fort Lauderdale bank.

Officials released three photos seeking the public’s help in identifying the subject.

According to the FBI, the robber entered Fifth Third Bank near Southeast 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday morning and demanded money from an employee.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information about this robbery or any FBI investigation is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.

