POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who, they said, robbed a bank in Pompano Beach.

According to the FBI, the subject walked inside the Chase branch at at 2285 N. Federal Highway, just after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said the woman, who has pink hair and was seen wearing a disposable face mask and a visor, demanded money from an employee before she left with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Investigators said there were no injuries.

Officials urge anyone with information about this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

