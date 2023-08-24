HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is seeking help from the public in identifying a bank robber who targeted a Bank of America branch in Hollywood.

The incident occurred at around 2:43 p.m., Thursday, at 851 S. State Road 7 in Hollywood.

According to authorities, the suspect entered the bank premises and demanded money from an employee. The exact amount of money taken has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information on the robbery or any FBI-related investigation is asked to contact (754)703-2000.

