HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released photographs related to a bank robbery that occurred in Hollywood.

The robbery happened around 9:44 a.m., Friday, at the Truist Bank branch located at 1800 S Young Circle.

According to investigators, the unidentified robber entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee.

The FBI has not disclosed the amount of money taken during the incident.

Investigators said the individual appears to be wearing a surgical-style face mask under his chin.

Individuals with any information about the robbery or potential leads in the FBI’s ongoing investigation are urged to contact the FBI Miami field office at (754) 703-2000.

