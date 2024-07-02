DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a PNC Bank in Davie.

According to authorities, the robbery occurred at the PNC located at 2400 S University Drive at around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.

The FBI said that the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee. The FBI has not disclosed the amount of money taken during the incident.

The FBI has urged anyone with information regarding the robbery or the identity of the suspect to contact them at (754) 703-2000.

